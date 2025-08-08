Police say a suspect is dead and a police officer has been injured at Emory University

Emory University announced in a post on X that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted but to avoid the area.

“We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside. Brandy Giraldo, General Muir's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

This story has been corrected to show the deli’s name is spelled General Muir, not General Miur.

