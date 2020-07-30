Police: Suspect shoots 3 Chicago officers who then shoot him

The officers and the gunman were rushed to a hospital, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. One of the officers was shot in neck and a breathing tube had to be inserted, according to a doctor at the hospital where he was taken. Ahern said another was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest of vest and the third suffered a graze wound to his hip. Police also said two other officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for chest pains.

Ahern said he did not have any details on the condition of the suspect, whose name wasn't released.