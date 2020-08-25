Police union HQ targeted at Portland protest, 25 arrested

During that demonstration, a group of about 200 lit a dumpster on fire and used it as a shield as they approached the station, police said. They threw objects at officers, hitting some positioned on the roof, and lit an awning on fire. One officer suffered a wrist injury after he was hit with a piece of ceramic.

The FBI said Monday that a threat last week that prompted the closure of a federal courthouse and other federal buildings did not appear to be credible.

Among the buildings closed was the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which was a target of protesters who repeatedly clashed in July with federal agents.

A march on the Portland police union headquarters drew a rapid police response after someone set a fire next to the building. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Portland police arrest several protesters after declaring a riot outside of the Portland Police Association building in North Portland. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.



Portland protests continue as a group of several hundred gather outside the Portland Police Bureau: North Precinct on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

