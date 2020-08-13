Pompeo, in Slovenia, pushes 5G security, warns about China

Pompeo arrived in Slovenia from the Czech Republic, where he called upon the young democracies in the region to embrace hard-won freedoms and counter threats from Russia and particularly China, which he said was in many ways more dangerous than the former Soviet Union.

"The CCP is already enmeshed in our economies, in our politics, in our societies in ways the Soviet Union never was,” he told Czech lawmakers, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Pompeo, however, said that “even more of a threat is the Chinese Communist Party and its campaigns of coercion and control."

“In your country alone,” he said, "we see influence campaigns against your politicians and security forces, the theft of industrial data that you have created through your innovation and creativity, and we’ve seen the use of economic leverage to stifle freedom itself.”

Pompeo said they should continue to resist Chinese attempts to assert economic and political leverage over them. He noted several recent developments in which China has threatened Czech officials with retaliation for showing support for Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.

China has accused the United States of "oppressing Chinese companies" through its declarations about telecom equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE being national security threats.

