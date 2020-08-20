Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

“We are both in the same trench of fighting ISIS and we are still in the same trench and we will work together to defeat the terrorist elements,” he said. “We see that the United States of America is a strong ally and a strong ally of Iraq and we will continue to protect that alliance.”

Both men expressed hope that as the security situation improves, there will be greater economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the energy sector. Pompeo said he expected several U.S.-Iraqi energy agreements to be concluded in the near future.

“We want an Iraq that is corruption free, prosperous and fully integrated into the global economy," Pompeo said.

Before leaving for Washington, al-Kadhimi told The Associated Press that his country still needs U.S. assistance to counter IS and that his government is committed to introducing security sector changes as militia groups stage near-daily attacks in Baghdad.

He said Iraq currently does not need direct military support on the ground, and that the levels of help will depend on the changing nature of the threat. Al-Kadhimi, who is backed by the United States, assumed office in May when Baghdad’s relations with Washington were precarious following the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike at the Baghdad airport.

Al-Kadhimi has often had to walk a tightrope amid the U.S.-Iran rivalry. Asked if he was bringing any messages to Washington from Tehran following a recent visit there, he said: “We do not play the role of postman in Iraq.”

Three years since Iraq declared victory over IS, sleeper cells continue to stage attacks across the country’s north. Meanwhile, the U.S.-led coalition has been carrying out a planned drawdown this year as Iraqi security forces take the lead in combat and air raids.

Al-Kadhimi’s administration has inherited myriad crises. State coffers in the crude oil-dependent country were slashed following a severe drop in prices, adding to the woes of an economy already struggling with the aftershocks of the global coronavirus pandemic.

State violence used to quell the mass protests that erupted in October brought public trust in the government to a new low. Tens of thousands of Iraqis marched decrying rampant government corruption, poor services and unemployment, leading to the resignation of the previous premier, Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, left, walks off of the stage together following a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

