Pompeo: US to call UN vote on Iran arms embargo extension

Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and has steadily reimposed U.S. penalties on Iran, leading Iran to step up uranium enrichment and heavy water production outside the allowed limits. Disputes over those violations remain unresolved.

The remaining participants in the 2015 nuclear deal have said the U.S. no longer has standing to invoke snapback. Administration officials and Iran hawks argue that as a permanent member of the Security Council, the U.S. remains party to the separate U.N. resolution that endorsed the deal and still has the legal grounds to call for the reimposition of sanctions.

Under the nuclear deal, the U.N. arms embargo against Iran will expire Oct. 18 if Iran is in compliance with the agreement. For several months, Pompeo and other U.S. officials have been lobbying for the indefinite extension of the embargo, saying its expiration would allow Iran to import weapons at will and further destabilize the Middle East.

The European participants in the nuclear deal, Britain, France and Germany, have said they have concerns about Iran's ability to import and export weapons. But they have also pointed out that it was envisioned by the agreement and they are concerned that Iran may abandon the accord entirely if the embargo is extended. China and Russia have threatened to veto any attempt to extend the embargo.

But a snapback of U.N. sanctions would not be subject to veto, due to the unusual way the provision was worded. The other members of the Security Council could, however, simply choose to ignore a U.S. invocation of snapback, which would create a crisis of credibility in the U.N.'s most powerful body.