Pompeo's Jerusalem speech violated Hatch Act, complaint says

Still, the Trump White House has taken an ambivalent approach to the ethics rules and norms that guided past administrations. And Pompeo joins a substantive list of other Trump officials who have taken a cavalier approach specifically toward the Hatch Act.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows dismissed concern about such violations on Wednesday, telling Politico, “Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares.”

The complaint from Finkelstein, a University of Pennsylvania law professor, and Painter — George W. Bush's former ethics lawyer, a onetime Democratic congressional candidate, and a University of Minnesota law professor — requests an inspector general investigation.

They also called for a review of whether State Department employees who helped with logistics could have violated the Hatch Act, as well.

"We believe that when you investigate Secretary Pompeo’s RNC speech from Jerusalem, you will conclude that he violated the Hatch Act in presenting it," the law professors wrote.