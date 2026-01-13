Popular weight-loss drugs shouldn't carry suicide warnings, FDA says

A preliminary review in January 2024 showed no link between the drugs and suicidal thought or actions, the FDA said. At that time, however, officials said they could not rule out that “a small risk may exist.” The new analysis puts those concerns to rest.

Labeling for other drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists approved to treat diabetes carried no such warnings, the agency noted.

“Today's FDA action will ensure consistent messaging across the labeling for all FDA-approved GLP-1 RA medications,” officials said.

