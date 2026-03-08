Port Vale, Southampton stun Premier League opponents in the FA Cup to advance to quarterfinals

Port Vale is bottom of League One and 57 places below Sunderland. But the West Midlands team booked its place alongside giants Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in the last eight courtesy of Ben Waine’s looping first half header.

It was the latest giant-killing in a season that already saw sixth-tier Macclesfield eliminate titleholder Crystal Palace in what was officially the biggest upset in FA Cup history.

Port Vale - the lowest ranked team left in the competition - is situated less than 20 miles from Macclesfield and proved every bit as inhospitable for Premier League opposition.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in really. I’m in a little bit of shock about that result today," Port Vale manager Jon Brady told TNT Sports. "Not that I didn’t believe we could do it, but you need a lot of things going your way.”

Brady and his players only secured their place in the fifth round by beating Championship side Bristol City five days earlier, with Waine scoring the winner in that match as well.

“I know it wasn’t pretty to watch, probably not the best game to watch, but we dug in so hard and I think we deserved it,” said Waine, who headed in from close range in the 28th minute. “We stuck to the game plan - as simple as that.”

The draw is on Monday.

Late drama for Southampton

Ross Stewart's 91st-minute penalty sealed victory for Southampton at Craven Cottage.

The game was heading to extra time when Joachim Andersen brought down Finn Azaz in the box late on. Stewart stepped up and blasted past Fulham goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Fulham coach Marco Silva paid the price for making nine changes to his starting lineup and leaving out star players like Raul Jimenez, Antonee Robinson and Alex Iwobi.

Victory continues Southampton's impressive surge under coach Tonda Eckert, who has transformed the club's fortunes since taking charge in November.

The team, which was relegated from the Premier League last season, was battling for survival in the Championship when former coach Will Still was fired. Under Eckert it has risen up the standings and is competing for a place in the playoffs.

“Overall, in the 90 minutes it’s deserved that we go to the next round,“ he told the BBC. “(We) just need to use this game as fuel for the games coming up.”

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer