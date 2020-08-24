Portland police tear gas protesters attacking station

The violence that lasted until early Monday came a day after protesters targeted another law enforcement building in Portland. A standoff between marchers and officers took place on a bridge along the way — and the demonstrators retreated. They apparently returned to a park and took cars to the building, where officers were hit with rocks, bottles and other objects, police said.

On Monday, four people who participated in demonstrations in Portland and say they were tear gassed or hit by impact munitions in July filed a lawsuit against Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and 200 federal law enforcement officers.

Angelica Clark, Ellen Urbani Gass, Nathaniel West and Rowan Maher are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which says the Trump administration unlawfully sent federal agents who used excessive force against peaceful protesters.

The class action lawsuit says tactics used by agents resulted in hundreds of injuries to peaceful protesters.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The FBI said Monday that a threat last week that prompted the closure of a federal courthouse and other federal buildings did not appear to be credible. Among the buildings closed was the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse that was a target of protesters who repeatedly clashed in July with federal agents.

Portland protests continue as a group of several hundred gather outside the Portland Police Bureau: North Precinct on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Department of Homeland Security officers form a line at Terry Shrunk Plaza as far-right demonstrators with the stated goal of "Saying No to Marxism," clash with counter-protesters in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, during multiple counter-protests from left-wing, anti-fascist groups and Black Lives Matter groups. (Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Brooke Herbert Credit: Brooke Herbert