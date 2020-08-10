Portland protesters set fires, use mortar; 2 officers hurt

The department released photos of the officers' injuries, including a photo of a face covering that the statement described as being "partially melted" from the fireworks.

The protests in Portland have happened nightly for 70 days since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

The violence reached an apex when protesters targeted a federal courthouse last month that was defended by federal agents who lobbed tear gas at the attacking demonstrators in two straight weeks of nightly confrontations.

The federal agents withdrew more than a week ago amid hopes for calm, but the violent protests have resurfaced miles from the courthouse.

Three officers were injured in a protest Saturday night, including two who were treated at a hospital and released. And on Friday night, demonstrators defied orders to disperse and hurled rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers.

Some filled pool noodles with nails and put them on the road, causing extensive damage to a patrol vehicle, police said.

While violent, the gatherings over the last week have been much smaller than the events in front of the federal courthouse that drew thousands who turned out nightly to protest the presence of the U.S. agents, who were sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse downtown.

The police union building for the Portland Police Association is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of the federal courthouse.

Portland police officers walk through the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing protesters from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Tabitha Poppins chants in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office during a protest against racial inequality and police violence on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard