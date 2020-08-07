Power outage leaves several blocks in the dark in Manhattan

Con Edison said in a tweet that it was aware of a “brief service interruption," later adding that a problem with its transmission system “caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply,” just after 5 a.m. The supply had been restored, according to the statement posted just after 6:30 a.m.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power across the city due to the tropical storm that battered the East Coast earlier this week, Con Edison also said.