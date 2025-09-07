Powerball draws numbers for $1.8 billion jackpot, the 2nd largest in US history

The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, which would be the second-largest in U.S. lottery history
An electronic sign reads $1.8 billion as crowds wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, which would be the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The numbers selected were: 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17.

Officials have not yet said whether anyone overcame Powerball’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million by matching all six numbers.

The prize was the result of 40 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last drawing with a jackpot winner had been on May 31.

Powerball’s terrible odds are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The estimated $1.8 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $826.4 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

