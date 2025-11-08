Powerful tornado in Brazil kills 6 people and injures more than 400 others

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down. Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl.

The government said that 437 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention at hospitals and on-site units. Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in serious condition.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims.