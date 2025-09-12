Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine in support of wounded servicemen

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Friday for a surprise visit in support of wounded servicemen.
It’s the second time that Harry has visited the country, which is among the nations bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years’ time.
The sporting competition, which he founded, is a Paralympic-like competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
In Other News
1
Miami University Marching Band to play at Bengals game this Sunday
2
Middletown man sentenced to 29 years for sexually exploiting toddler on...
3
Downtown Springfield Winans to close Sunday
4
Butler County deputies arrest two for endangering children
5
Liberty Collective’s grand opening is first look for some patrons