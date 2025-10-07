Priscilla nears major hurricane status as new tropical storm forms in the Atlantic

Priscilla was expected to continue strengthening and become a major hurricane later in the day. Outer bands of the hurricane were already reaching Baja California Sur.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said via X Tuesday that as Hurricane Priscilla was forecast to continue strengthening to a major hurricane, authorities were coordinating the response in the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern end of the Baja Peninsula, where heavy rains were expected. Priscilla was moving parallel to the coast and its outer bands were beginning to bring rain to Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo on Tuesday.

The storm was forecast to make landfall farther north on the peninsula Saturday as a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered about 1,315 miles (2,120 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, but was traveling west at 24 mph (39 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry was expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. Swells from Jerry were expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Thursday.

No watches or warnings were associated with Jerry.

However, a tropical storm watch was in place for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro due to Hurricane Priscilla.

On Monday night, the government of Baja California Sur announced the cancellation of classes at all educational centers starting Tuesday in Los Cabos and La Paz as a preventive measure. It also set up a dozen shelters in Los Cabos for people living in areas at risk.

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Priscilla was forecast to weaken starting Wednesday, the hurricane center said. A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher and wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph).

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, forecasters said.

Further out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 780 miles (1,255 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kph) and it was moving east-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).