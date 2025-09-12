Pro Picks: Chiefs will defeat the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have to wait long for their Super Bowl rematch after a lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles seven months ago.
They get it at home in Arrowhead Stadium.
Coming off a disappointing start in Brazil against the Chargers, the Chiefs are staring at their first 0-2 start since they missed the playoffs for the last time in 2014.
Patrick Mahomes has never lost three straight games in the NFL.
The Eagles (1-0) were inconsistent in an opening win against Dallas. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Co. will be ready to go for this one.
The Chiefs (0-1) are 1-point home underdogs.
Pro Picks, which kicked off Week 2 with a straight-up win Thursday night when Green Bay defeated Washington 27-18, likes Kansas City.
CHIEFS: 26-24
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas
Line: Chargers minus 3 1/2
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers (1-0) sent a message with their victory over the Chiefs in Brazil. They’re a serious contender to prevent Kansas City from a 10th straight AFC West title. Herbert & Co. can’t afford a letdown against Pete Carroll’s Raiders, who aren’t going to be pushovers this season. The Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games, and 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC West opponents. The Raiders are 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18 Monday night games.
Best Bet: CHARGERS: 30-23
Atlanta at Minnesota
Line: Vikings minus 3 1/2
Michael Penix Jr. played well in Atlanta’s disappointing loss against Tampa Bay. The Falcons (0-1) need to get Bijan Robinson going against a tough defense. J.J. McCarthy bounced back from a slow start to lead the Vikings (1-0) to an impressive comeback win in his first NFL start. Trends favor Minnesota. The Falcons are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games.
The Vikings are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in September. But Pro Picks expects Atlanta to benefit from Minnesota coming off a short week following an emotional Monday night road win.
Upset Special: FALCONS, 23-20
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee
Line: Rams minus 5 1/2
The Rams’ ferocious defense frustrated C.J. Stroud. It could be a rough day for rookie Cam Ward, who nearly led the Titans to an upset at Denver. The Rams (1-0) have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games while Tennessee (0-1) is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games.
RAMS: 24-16
New York Giants at Dallas
Line: Cowboys minus 6
Russell Wilson and New York’s offense got off to a lackluster start in Week 1. The Giants (0-1) have a strong pass rush that could put plenty of pressure on Dak Prescott. The Cowboys (0-1) had a chance to stun the Eagles in the opener but missed a few opportunities, including rare drops by CeeDee Lamb. Dallas has won 15 of 16 and eight in a row in the series.
COWBOYS: 24-19
San Francisco at New Orleans
Line: 49ers minus 3
The 49ers (1-0) already are dealing with several injuries, including losing George Kittle for at least four weeks. Now, they could be without Brock Purdy. Coach Kyle Shanhan said he's a “long shot” to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and could miss multiple weeks because of a toe injury. A softer schedule helps. The Saints (0-1) played the Cardinals close and their defense could cause problems for Purdy or Mac Jones — whichever QB starts. The Niners are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games and 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. New Orleans.
49ERS: 23-16
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
Line: Bengals minus 3 1/2
The Bengals (1-0) are seeking their first 2-0 start with Joe Burrow after barely beating the Browns. They must play better against the Jaguars (1-0). Liam Coen has Jacksonville heading in the right direction. The Jaguars are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games, but they have lost 11 of their last 12 road games straight up.
BENGALS: 26-20
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Line: Steelers minus 3
The Seahawks (0-1) face old friend DK Metcalf for the first time. Aaron Rodgers had a much better debut with the Steelers (1-0) than Sam Darnold did in Seattle. The Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games. The Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their last six. Something has to give.
STEELERS: 24-20
Cleveland at Baltimore
Line: Ravens minus 11 1/2
Baltimore’s defense wasted another stellar performance by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, who also had a critical fumble against Buffalo. The Ravens (0-1) don’t want to start 0-2 again this season. Joe Flacco faces the team he led to a Super Bowl victory 13 years ago after the Browns (0-1) almost upset the Bengals. Cleveland is going to be better than expected. The Browns covered the spread in four of the last six meetings.
RAVENS: 26-19
Buffalo at New York Jets
Line: Bills minus 6 1/2
Josh Allen and the Bills (1-0) already are on their way to another AFC East title following a spectacular offensive display against the Ravens. Their defense needs to tighten up. Justin Fields gave the Jets (0-1) reason for optimism. The Bills are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games vs. the Jets. New York is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games.
BILLS: 27-17
Chicago at Detroit
Line: Lions minus 6
Ben Johnson returns to Detroit after the Bears (0-1) blew a fourth-quarter lead to spoil his head coaching debut. The Lions (0-1) missed their former offensive coordinator in a subpar opener. Their next loss matches their entire total from last season. Chicago has lost 11 of its last 12 games. The Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.
LIONS: 29-20
New England at Miami
Line: Dolphins minus 2 1/2
The Patriots (0-1) fell short in Mike Vrabel’s debut. Drake Maye had a costly pick against the Raiders but gets a chance to face a defense that was porous last week. The Dolphins (0-1) didn’t show in their opener, giving up scores on all seven possessions by Indianapolis. Miami is 9-0 ATS in the last nine games vs. New England.
PATRIOTS: 23-22
Carolina at Arizona
Line: Cardinals minus 6 1/2
An ugly opener for the Panthers (0-1) was reminiscent of the first half of 2024. Bryce Young bounced back last season and needs to do it again. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (1-0) have a chance for a fast start. Carolina is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games. Arizona is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games.
CARDINALS: 24-21
Denver at Indianapolis
Line: Broncos minus 1 1/2
Bo Nix needs to protect the ball better this week after three turnovers nearly cost the Broncos (1-0) against Tennessee. Denver’s stout defense should give Daniel Jones and the Colts (1-0) a tougher challenge than Miami did. The Broncos are 12-7 ATS with Nix.
BRONCOS: 23-18
Tampa Bay at Houston
Line: Texans minus 2 1/2
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (1-0) are coming off an impressive-but-ugly comeback win on the road. Now, they have an even tougher challenge against a team that’s looking to avoid a 0-2 start. Tampa Bay’s defense needs to generate more pressure. Stroud and Houston’s offense had a difficult time against the Rams. The Texans have won five in a row in the series after losing their first matchup in 2003.
TEXANS: 27-20
___
Last week:
Overall: Straight up: 13-3. Against spread: 8-8.
Prime-time: Straight up: 3-1. Against spread: 2-2.
Best Bet: Straight up: 1-0. Against spread: 0-1.
Upset Special: Straight up: 1-0. Against spread: 1-0.
___
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl