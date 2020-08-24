Professor, NASA researcher accused of concealing China ties

“We worked closely with the FBI on this case, and we gladly will work with them again as needed,” John Sharp, the chancellor of the Texas A&M system, said in a statement. “No one in higher education takes security as seriously as we do at The Texas A&M University System. In fact, we have received several awards from the Department of Defense’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, including one just last month.”

Cheng's voicemail box at the university was full and could not accept messages, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

The Justice Department will “continue seeking to bring participate in these talent programs to light," Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the department's top national security official, said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas, said the talent recruitment programs exploit “our open and free universities."

“China is building an economic and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world," Patrick said in a statement.

