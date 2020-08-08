Profit up 87% at Buffett's firm but virus slows businesses

Berkshire was holding nearly $147 billion cash and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter, but Buffett did use $5.1 billion during the quarter to repurchase Berkshire shares.

Buffett also found a way to use more of that cash after the quarter ended. First, he agreed to buy Dominion Energy’s natural gas pipeline and storage business for $4 billion and take on $5.7 billion of Dominion debt. Then Buffett’s company bought roughly $2.1 billion worth of Bank of America stock in late July and early August to give it control of 11.9% of the bank's stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies, including BNSF railroad and insurance, utility, furniture and jewelry businesses. The company also has major investments in such companies as Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola and Bank of America.