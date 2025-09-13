Prosecution continues case against the man accused in a Trump assassination attempt

It was the second day of testimony, coming the day after opening statements were cut short. The federal government took its full 40 minutes, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon declared that defendant Ryan Routh, who is representing himself, forfeited his right to continue making an opening statement after failing to keep his comments relevant to the case despite repeated warnings.

The case was previously expected to run two or three weeks, but that timeline could shorten, as Routh's cross examinations of prosecution witnesses have been relatively brief. Meanwhile, Routh has indicated that he plans to call a firearms expert, as well as several character witnesses. Routh hasn't said whether he plans to testify himself.

Bob Jarvis, a law professor at Nova Southeastern University, said there are three ways that a defendant representing himself could testify. The method is up to the judge’s discretion, but the judge can’t prevent a defendant from testifying.

“If Routh wants to testify, he has to be allowed to testify,” Jarvis said.

The most common is for the defendant to take the witness stand and then offer a narrative to the jury. Less common is for the defendant to answer questions he poses to himself. The most rare method would be for the judge to allow the jurors themselves to ask questions but, Jarvis said, that is almost never done.

Under any of those scenarios, prosecutors would then be allowed to cross examine the defendant and ask their own questions.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

Prosecutors have said Routh, 59, methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Officials said Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived an attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump’s ear, before being fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.