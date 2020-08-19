Prosecutors: Berlin crashes were Islamic extremist attack

Several media reported that the man shouted “allahu akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his car. Bild daily wrote he also shouted, “Nobody gets closer, or you will all die.”

He then rolled out a prayer carpet and started praying, daily paper Tagesspiegel reported. A police officer of Arabic immigrant background then approached the man, talked to him in Arabic, pulled him away from the car and detained him, the daily paper reported.

According to Tagesspiegel, the man is kbown to Berlin police. He was born in Baghdad in 1990 and lived in a refugee home in Berlin. In 2018, he was detained for injuring others and taken to a mental institution for a short time, Tagesspiegel reported.

After he was detained, specialists opened the box and found only tools.

One of the injured is in life-threatening condition, dpa reported.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

Police officers investigate on the city motorway A100 after an accident in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The city's highway was still shut down after a series of traffic accidents that were allegedly all caused by one man. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP) Credit: Paul Zinken Credit: Paul Zinken