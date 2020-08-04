Prospect of 2nd Boston Marathon bomber trial brings anguish

An attorney for Tsarnaev said Friday that “it is now up to the government to determine whether to put the victims and Boston through a second trial, or to allow closure to this terrible tragedy by permitting a sentence of life without the possibility of release."

The defense acknowledged at the outset of his trial that he and his older brother, Tamerlan, set off the two shrapnel-packed bombs near the finish line that killed three people and injured more than 260 others. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a gunbattle with police a few days after the bombing.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston has not said how it will respond to the appeals court's ruling.

But President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the federal government "must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial."

“Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand,” Trump wrote.

The decision comes as the U.S. government recently resumed federal executions following a 17-year pause.

Yet, victims and their family members have long been divided over the death penalty for Tsarnaev.

The parents of 8-year-old Martin Richard wrote an essay in The Boston Globe two years after their son was killed, pleading for prosecutors to take the death penalty off the table. The Richards said they didn't want their two other children "to grow up with the lingering, painful reminder of what the defendant took from them."

“As long as the defendant is in the spotlight, we have no choice but to live a story told on his terms, not ours. The minute the defendant fades from our newspapers and TV screens is the minute we begin the process of rebuilding our lives and our family,” Denise and Bill Richard wrote.

The couple didn't immediately respond to an email sent to their foundation on Monday, but told other media outlets after the court's ruling that they had no other comment.

Others infuriated by the appeals court's decision say they are prepared to face Tsarnaev in court again, if need be.

"He is a threat to all of us and he needs to die," Adrianne Haslet, who lost a leg in the bombing, wrote on Instagram. She added: "I'm ready to testify again."

If prosecutors move to try Tsarnaev again, the defense may again seek to transfer the case out of Boston, where they have long argued it's impossible for him to get an impartial jury because of the intense publicity and impact of the bombing there.

Liz Norden, whose two sons who each lost a leg, also hopes prosecutors continue to go after the death penalty. The mother who watched nearly every moment of the first trial said it will be difficult to hear the horrors again. But she believes dropping the pursuit of the capital punishment in this case would send the wrong message.

“I feel horrible for the people that don’t want to deal with it and sit through it, and frankly, honestly nor do I," Norden said in an interview. "I just think if we don’t follow through with the death penalty in this type of crime, what would fit it?"

Ed Davis, who led the Boston Police Department at the time of the bombing, said the process will be painful for the entire community. But “this is our system," he said.

“It’s difficult for everybody involved,” Davis said. But, “Boston is a resilient place. The ‘Boston Strong’ mantra is well said. We’ll get through it, and move on," he said.

FILE - In this April 22, 2013 file photo, a woman wipes a tear at a memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing on Boylston Street near the race finish line in Boston. A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Friday, July 31, 2020, saying the judge who oversaw the case didn't adequately screen jurors for potential biases. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty