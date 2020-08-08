Protesters decry government's anti-LGBT attitudes in Poland

Some critics accuse the government of stoking tensions in order to channel attention and anger away from what they say are plans to further erode the rule of law under the populist governing party. Last week the Justice Ministry said it is preparing legislation that would require non-governmental groups to declare any foreign funding sources, echoing laws passed in Russia and Hungary that critics say are meant to hamstring groups critical of authorities.

Szutowicz was put in pre-trial detention for two months for acts of civil disobedience, including using a knife to cut the tires of a van that drives around broadcasting anti-LGBT messages, including a claim that “homosexuals are preparing society to accept pedophilia.”

Police allege she also used violence against the driver of the van, shaking and pushing him.

She belongs to a group called Stop Bzdurom (Stop the Nonsense), which has been putting rainbow flags and anarchist symbols on Warsaw statues, including one of Jesus, infuriating the conservative government.

Some others sympathetic to the LGBT movement also say the stunt with the statues was offensive and counter-productive. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, Duda's challenger in the recent presidential election, called it "an unnecessary provocation.”

Those defending her say the legal measures being used against her — as well as the detentions of others Friday night — are disproportionate. Lawyers have not had contact with her, her defense lawyer said.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro defended the police behavior as appropriate. He accused opposition politicians who are defending the LGBT protesters of supporting “banditry.”

“Perhaps the knife that was used to destroy the van back then will be used for a bigger crime next time,” Ziobro said. “There can be no license for this type of attack ... we have to agree with this and stand together against criminals.”

Dunja Mijatovic, the human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights body, called Saturday for her immediate release.

“Order to detain her for 2 months sends very chilling signal for #FreedomOfSpeech & #LGBT rights in #Poland,” Mijatovic tweeted.

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, center, known as Margot, before being arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Police scuffle with pro-LGBT protesters angry at the arrest of an LGBT activist in Warsaw, Poland on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The incident comes amid rising tensions in Poland between LGBT activists and a conservative government that is opposed to LGBT rights. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, left, known as Margot, confronts police before being arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, right, known as Margot, is arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, right, known as Margot, confronts police before being arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, center, known as Margot, is hugged before being arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

LGBT rights supporters protest in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, left, known as Margot, confronts police before being arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, left, known as Margot, is arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020. LGBT rights activists scuffled with police Friday in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car and one person climbed on top of it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

An activist climbs onto a police car to protest the detention of an LGBT activist in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The incident comes amid rising tensions in Poland between LGBT activists and a conservative government that is opposed to LGBT rights. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski