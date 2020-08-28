Protesters gather in an attempt to drown out Trump's speech

There was a robust police presence but the demonstration was peaceful. At one point, Johnson thanked the police for letting the band and protesters through a barricade. After a brief cheer from the crowd, he said, “That's it. That's all they get.”

The demonstration was significantly smaller than the protests that rocked the nation's capital this past spring after George Floyd died at police hands in Minneapolis.

Floyd's family and the families of other Black Americans who were victims of police violence were expected to participate Friday in a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington that is being led by the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

During the protests Thursday night, there was a brief standoff between police and demonstrators, who shouted anti-police slogans. “Free the people, fight the power,” they chanted. Nearby protesters set up a small guillotine, with the District of Columbia flag as the blade.

Lafayette Park, a traditional site of demonstrations across from the White House, was sealed off and there were some street closures.

The groups ShutdownDC and Long-Live Go-Go had put out word in advance about the planned “noise demonstration and dance party” to coincide with Trump's speech.

“We’ll be at the White House on Thursday to drown out (Trump’s) racist rhetoric with another vision for the future of our country,” the groups said in a statement.

A longtime D.C. signature sound, Go-Go music emerged last year as a battle anthem for activists fighting fast-moving gentrification in the nation’s capital. The music has been a regular presence in recent protests against racial injustice and rolling Go-Go trucks with live bands have appeared frequently at the epicenter of the protests, which was renamed by the city as Black Lives Matter Plaza

Trump protestors rally, Thursday night, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech later Thursday night from the nearby White House South Lawn.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

The Shutdown D.C. Band, on the back of a flatbed truck, plays near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. President Donald Trump is set to deliver his outdoor acceptance speech later Thursday night from the White House South Lawn.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster