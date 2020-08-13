Protesters hold up US detention of 2 in Oregon for hours

Immigration attorney Micaela Guthrie said the detained men have lived in central Oregon for over a decade, Oregon Public Broadcast reported.

ICE spokesperson Tanya Roman said in a statement the two people arrested had histories of criminally violent behavior, though Roman didn’t offer specifics.

“While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way,” Roman said.

The crowd of protesters appeared at the bus because one of the detained men managed to call his wife, said Carlos Sanchez, identified by local media as a family spokesman.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell had asked people surrounding the bus to leave the area, saying on Twitter that the arrests were not an immigration sweep and that she had been informed the men had warrants for their arrest.

Portland-based nonprofit Innovation Law Lab has asked a federal court to prevent immigration agents from taking the men out of central Oregon, the ACLU said Wednesday night.