PSG, Bayern 0-0 at halftime in Champions League final

Robert Lewandowski had hit the post with a right-foot shot in the 22nd minute, just before PSG forward Ángel Di María had his attempt saved by Neuer after a dangerous breakaway by the French club.

Neuer had already stopped a shot from Neymar after the Brazilian made a dangerous run into the area in the 18th. Mbappé earlier had a couple of opportunities from inside the area but his shots were blocked by Bayern defenders.