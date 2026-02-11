Pulitzer winner Hernan Diaz's 'Ply' to be published in September

“After rewriting America’s past with his two previous novels, Hernan Diaz now gives us a glimpse into the future,” Riverhead's announcement reads in part. “'Ply' questions the place of technology in the American experiment with a plot that grabs both heart and mind.”

In a statement released by Riverhead, Diaz said he felt as if he had “always been writing” his current novel.

“So many of my long-lasting passions come together in this book: experimental music and literature, adventure narratives, philosophy, nineteenth-century coming-of-age novels, noir fiction,” he said. “'Ply' is also the natural continuation of my exploration of the myths that modernity produces about itself. Is this truly the age of reason? If so, what lies beyond it?”