Putin: Russia stands ready to offer security help to Belarus

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Thursday accused the country's neighbors of waging a “hybrid war” against the ex-Soviet nation, as the authorities have continued their efforts to stem weeks of protests against his reelection.

Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus' neighbors are openly interfering in its affairs, demanding a new election in what he described as “diplomatic carnage.” He charged that Poland was harboring plans to take over the Grodno region on the border, saying that it prompted the deployment of additional Belarusian troops to the frontier.

The United States and the European Union have criticized the Aug. 9 election that extended Lukashenko's 26-year rule as neither free nor fair and encouraged Belarusian authorities to engage in a dialogue with the opposition.

The Belarusian leader, who has ruled the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and refused to engage in dialogue with the opposition, which is contesting his reelection to a sixth term.

After a brutal crackdown on demonstrators in the first days of post-election protests, which caused international outrage and helped swell protesters’ numbers, the authorities changed tactics and let daily demonstrations go unhindered for nearly two weeks. The government, meanwhile, has maintained pressure on the opposition with threats and selective jailing of its leaders.

On Wednesday, police dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's main Independence Square, detaining dozens. The action signaled a return to force, albeit without violence that marked the post-election crackdown, when nearly 7,000 people were detained, hundreds were injured and at least three protesters died.

Belarusian opposition supporters gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Belarusian opposition supporters gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, center, struggles with police during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. The crackdown in Independence Square on Wednesday comes on the 18th straight day of protests pushing for the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

People pray inside a Catholic church in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing the square, and police blocked its doors to keep them inside while they moved to disperse the demonstration. Minsk Bishop Jury Kasabucki condemned the police action as a violation of freedom of conscience and religion and an insult to believers. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Dasha Sapranetskaya ) Credit: Dasha Sapranetskaya Credit: Dasha Sapranetskaya

People pray inside a Catholic church in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing the square, and police blocked its doors to keep them inside while they moved to disperse the demonstration. Minsk Bishop Jury Kasabucki condemned the police action as a violation of freedom of conscience and religion and an insult to believers. Police in Belarus have dispersed protesters who gathered on the capital's central square, detaining dozens. (AP Photo/Dasha Sapranetskaya ) Credit: Dasha Sapranetskaya Credit: Dasha Sapranetskaya

Riot police block an entrance of a church during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Several dozen protesters found refuge in a Catholic church facing the square, and police blocked its doors to keep them inside while they moved to disperse the demonstration. Minsk Bishop Jury Kasabucki condemned the police action as a violation of freedom of conscience and religion and an insult to believers. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Belarusian opposition supporters seen via old Belarusian national flag light their smartphones as they gather at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Police surround protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Police block a group of protesters during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Police detain a protester during a Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Protests demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have entered their 18th straight day on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits