Putin says Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for 1 more year

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year after a nuclear pact with the United States expires in February.
The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the U.S.
Speaking at a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said that the pact’s termination would have negative consequences for global stability.
Putin said that Russia would expect the U.S. to follow Moscow’s example and also stick to the treaty’s limits.
