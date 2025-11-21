PWHL expansion teams in Seattle, Vancouver eager to get inaugural seasons underway

“Proud of getting those teams stood up from a business perspective, launching them with names and logos and brand identities,” Scheer said. “They’ve quickly become two of our strongest markets and have set themselves up as examples on how to do this in the future.”

Thankfully for both the Torrent and Goldeneyes, they each snagged a couple of star players in the PWHL expansion draft ahead of the league’s third season. The Goldeneyes acquired forward Sarah Nurse and defender Claire Thompson while the Torrent got forwards Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter.

Torrent coach Steve O’Rourke has been particularly impressed with Knight and Carpenter, both of whom have played at the highest level of the sport. Even so, O’Rourke sees them less so as stars, and more as teammates to look up to and revere.

“They’ve been in Olympics, they’ve been in world championships, and all that experience just lends to our advantage,” O’Rourke said. “They’ve seen everything. They’ve seen the start of this league. They were part of day one where it was part of the expansion.”

The Goldeneyes are confident the core of Nurse, Thompson, and forwards Hannah Miller and Jenn Gardiner will be sufficient to produce a team that can contend for the Walter Cup.

Vancouver coach Brian Idalski, who previously coached at the University of North Dakota and for the China women’s national team among other stops, also praised 35-year-old rookie forward Michelle Karvinen, who has spent her entire pro career overseas.

“She’s built for this league,” Idalski said. “She’s embraced and loves everything that’s happening here, and that includes the physicality.”

From general manager Cara Gardner Morey’s vantage point, Vancouver has every reason to have high expectations heading into its inaugural season.

“I think externally, there’s a little bit of outside - I wouldn’t say pressure there, but challenge, and it’s really exciting,” Morey said. “I think it’s really fun to see the way this group is embracing it. You can tell that they know that they have a lot of talent, and they have a lot of grit and heart.”

A similar sentiment extends to the Torrent. Forward Jenna Buglioni expects Seattle to field a fast, physical skilled roster.

“We’re going to be tough to play against,” Buglioni said. “I think that’s something that we’re going to take pride in is people are not going to want to play against us. I think that’s something that’s pretty powerful.”

Both expansion teams have similarly constructed rosters, each with a healthy mix of proven veterans and eager young players. Idalski is hopeful to tap the talent on his roster while O’Rourke is confident the duo of Knight and Carpenter will guide the Torrent to a successful season.

“They’re so open and willing and sharing of themselves, it just makes it comfortable for everyone to come into their environment and just be themselves,” O’Rourke said. “That’s the key to success. If you can be yourself, we’re going to have a really good chance to have success here.”

