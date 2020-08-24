Quarantine order delays FIFA ban case for Brazil's Teixeira

FIFA's ethics committee banned Teixeira for life last November and fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million). It relied on American authorities' evidence of bribe taking worth millions of dollars linked to commercial contracts for South American soccer competitions from 2006-12.

His lawyers argued at FIFA that “Teixeira vehemently denies all charges, which are no more than assumptions made by U.S. attorneys, without any evidence to support the indictment.”

Teixeira was to be the first test at CAS of a FIFA life ban arising from the sprawling and ongoing American investigation.

Now 73, Teixeira resigned in 2012 from FIFA’s executive committee — and organizing the 2014 tournament in Brazil — to avoid sanctions in a World Cup kickback scandal dating back more than a decade. That case involved the late Joao Havelange, the FIFA president from 1974-98 and formerly Teixeira’s father-in-law.

___

