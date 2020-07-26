Quartararo wins 2nd consecutive MotoGP race in Spain

It was the first time since 2014 that Yamaha had three riders on the podium.

It was Rossi's first podium since a race in the United States in April 2019. He now has 199 podium-finishes in MotoGP.

“I'm very happy,” the 41-year-old Rossi said. “It feels almost like a win.”

Most riders struggled with the extreme heat in southern Spain.

“I could not breathe most of the laps, I was destroyed,” Viñales said.

Six-time defending champion Marc Márquez did not race after breaking his right arm in last weekend's Spanish GP. He participated in the practice sessions and qualifying but ended up opting out of the race.

Francesco Bagnaia relinquished second place with a mechanical failure with six laps to go.

The Andalucia GP was the second of 13 races in a reduced calendar that was originally scheduled to start in March. Seven races have been scheduled to be run in Spain.

The next race will be Aug. 9 in the Czech Republic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo of France rides on his way to winning the MotoGP race during the Andalucia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares) Credit: David Clares Credit: David Clares

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo of France reacts on the podium after winning the MotoGP race during the Andalucia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares) Credit: David Clares Credit: David Clares

MotoGP Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales of Spain rides on his way to finishing 2nd during the Andalucia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares) Credit: David Clares Credit: David Clares

MotoGP Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates 3rd place during the Andalucia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares) Credit: David Clares Credit: David Clares

MotoGP race winner Fabio Quartararo of France, right, touches fists with 2nd placed Maverick Vinales of Spain during the MotoGP race during the Andalucia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares) Credit: David Clares Credit: David Clares

MotoGP Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates 3rd place during the Andalucia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares) Credit: David Clares Credit: David Clares