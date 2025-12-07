Quincy Williams arrives in Joker makeup for Jets' Gotham City game against Dolphins

The team posted the arrival video of Williams, who smiled on his way into MetLife Stadium.

It was fitting attire for Williams with the Jets wearing their “Gotham City Football” Rivalries uniforms for the game. Williams also wore a ”Gotham City Football" jacket into the stadium. The Joker, of course, is Batman's main adversary in the fictional Gotham City in the comics and movies.

It's a familiar getup for Williams, who has also dressed up as Joker for Halloween in the past.

AFC East and NFC West teams are wearing Rivalries uniforms for select games this season, with other divisions doing the same in future seasons.

The Jets' uniforms feature matte black helmets, “Gotham Green” jerseys and pants with black and iron ore stripes. Several elements around MetLife Stadium were added for the game, including redesigned end zones — with the city skyline silhouetted below the Jets' logo — and other signage around the field and stadium.

The game was also part of “Legends” weekend for the Jets, who were welcoming back 113 former players. As part of the celebration, the team is honoring the 25th anniversary of the “Monday Night Miracle,” when the Jets rallied to score 30 points in the fourth quarter and beat the Dolphins 40-37 in overtime.

Key members of that Jets squad were scheduled to serve as honorary captains for the game.

