Radio station fires worker over role in Yusuf Hawkins death

WQHT-FM, known as Hot 97, announced over the weekend that Pasquale Raucci — who had worked at the station since 1994 in mostly behind-the-scenes roles and was known under the name Paddy Duke — was fired following an uproar from viewers of the documentary “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn.” The film was directed by Muta’Ali and premiered on HBO earlier this month.

“HOT97 was shocked and took swift action. Paddy Duke is no longer employed by HOT97. The march for social justice continues," the station said on Twitter.