Raiders tie Seahawks 23-23 in Pete Carroll's Seattle return

The Raiders did lead a late comeback to secure the tie, with Carlson kicking a 51-yard field goal with about a minute left. It was the third field goal of the game for Carlson, who had a long of 56 yards. He also missed a 55-yarder to end the first half.

Carroll coached the Seahawks for 14 years, going 137-89-1 and putting together double-digit victories eight times over a nine-year stretch. He led Seattle to its only Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Carroll showed the energetic, outgoing personality he was known for in Seattle before the game, talking with many Seahawks players during warmups.

Raiders starting quarterback Geno Smith, who was Seattle's starter the past three seasons, played the opening series for Las Vegas along with most of the offensive starters. Smith completed one of his three passes for 15 yards before making way for Aiden O’Connell, who played into the fourth quarter. O’Connell led all passers, going 18 for 30 for 205 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Most of the Seahawks starters didn’t play, including quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Drew Lock opened the game at quarterback for Seattle and played the first half, going 12 for 22 for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rookie Jalen Milroe, the Seahawks’ third-round draft pick, came on for the second half, going 6 for 10 for 61 yards.

The Seahawks opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run by George Holani in the final minute of the first quarter, and Lock threw a 10-yard touchdown to Tory Horton in the second quarter, giving the Seahawks a 13-3 lead after the extra point was blocked.

Las Vegas got in the end zone for the first time in the third quarter, as O’Connell found Dylan Laube for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

Undrafted rookie Jacardia Wright had a 1-yard touchdown run with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter for Seattle.

Raiders rookie Cam Miller — the former North Dakota State star — came on at quarterback for the first time in the fourth quarter, and promptly got on the highlight reel with a deep 41-yard touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson.

Big celebrations

Seattle had a two interceptions in the second quarter off O’Connell.

Josh Jobe got the first on a badly underthrown deep ball and had a 38-yard return. The second came when Nehemiah Pritchett jumped a route and led to a 48-yard field goal by Jason Myers.

Beast mode

Former running back Marshawn Lynch, who played for both the Seahawks and Raiders, was on the sideline in new role. Lynch was a credentialed photographer for the game, wearing an official vest and taking pictures. He also got a little into the action, as Holani bumped into Lynch after running past the back of the end zone on his touchdown.

Up next

Raiders: Host San Francisco on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Seahawks: Host Kansas City on Friday, Aug. 15.

