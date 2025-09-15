Rangers and Red Wings Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Giacomin dies at age 86

Known for puck-handling and leaving the crease before it was common practice for netminders, Giacomin won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie in 1970-71 and backstopped New York to the Stanley Cup Final in '72.

“Giacomin routinely heard chants of ‘Ed-die! Ed-die!’ from adoring Madison Square Garden crowds,” the NHL said in a statement. "We send our condolences to Eddie’s family, friends and the many fans he thrilled throughout his memorable career.”

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Giacomin was a five-time All-Star during more than a decade with the Rangers from 1965-76 before finishing his career with the Detroit Red Wings. His No. 1 is retired in the rafters at Madison Square Garden in New York, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Rangers in a statement said Giacomin personified what it meant to play for them, adding, “You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.”

