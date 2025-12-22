Ravens' Lamar Jackson forced out of game against Patriots with a back injury

Jackson sustained a back bruise in the second quarter of the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday night. After being kneed by safety Craig Woodson just after the two-minute warning, Jackson handed the ball off to Keaton Mitchell before shuffling to the sideline during a timeout.

He then hobbled into the tunnel and into the locker room, too sore to return in a game the Ravens desperately needed to win to stay in the thick of the playoff hunt.

“He couldn’t go,” coach John Harbaugh said. “If he could have gone, he would have gone.”

The loss dropped Baltimore (7-8) two games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North with two games to go.

The Ravens are no longer in control of their own destiny, and they have no idea if Jackson will be available to help keep their hopes alive with a victory in Green Bay next Saturday night.

“It’s a bruise of some kind. I don’t know how serious it will be,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll have to find out in the next couple days.”

Jackson is expected to receive a CT scan on Monday. He said he received a shot to ease the pain, but he still was unable to throw the ball effectively and without much discomfort.

It's been that kind of season for Jackson, who last year finished second in the balloting for MVP and expected to carry the Ravens deep into the postseason in 2025.

Jackson missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and since returning from that he's been listed with knee, ankle and toe problems as well as an illness that caused him to miss a practice before facing the Patriots.

His absence contributed heavily to Baltimore's 1-5 start. The Ravens regrouped upon his return and remained in control of their own destiny until they blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against New England.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley went 9 for 10 for 65 yards, but the Ravens couldn't maintain possession when it counted in the closing minutes while New England rallied from a 24-13 hole.

Huntley spoke with Jackson on the sideline during the second half, knowing the starter was depressed about being put in the position of giving advice rather than making something happen.

“He was bummed,” Huntley said, “Couldn’t barely move.”

Whether Jackson can return by next week is anyone's guess.

“You know, you hate to see him like that,” Huntley said, “but I know he gonna be ready to get back out there when he's ready."

It's tough to stay healthy as a quarterback in the NFL, and it's even more difficult for a quarterback who likes to run the ball.

“It's a physical game,” Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton noted. “Obviously he's going to put his body on the line for us. You don't get all the rushing accolades he gets without taking some hits. We all appreciate that. He plays really hard, and it sucks to see it happen to somebody like that.”

Unfortunately for the Ravens, their season has been defined by injuries, fumbles, untimely penalties and blown leads.

“It's been a theme for the past couple years, honestly,” Hamilton said. “It's frustrating at this point. It's redundant.”

Two lost fumbles, seven penalties and a 380-yard passing performance by New England quarterback Drake Maye left Baltimore with a 3-6 record at home.

“Six losses at home?" Hamilton said. “That's terrible.”

