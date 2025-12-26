Ravens stay alive, Texans secure a playoff spot, Bears and Broncos clinch division titles

Baltimore (8-8) stayed alive in the AFC playoff race with the victory.

Earlier Saturday, the Texans secured a third straight playoff berth under coach DeMeco Ryans with a 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans eliminated Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) in the process and stayed in the race for a third consecutive AFC South title.

The loss by the Chargers (11-5) allowed Denver (13-3) to clinch a division that was owned by the Kansas City Chiefs for the past nine seasons.

The Broncos became the second team to earn a division title, joining the NFC East champion Eagles. Twelve of the NFL's 14 playoff spots are now locked up, and three teams have secured division titles.

The Eagles (10-5), Bears, Seahawks (12-3), 49ers (11-4), Rams (11-4) and Packers (9-6-1) are in the NFC playoffs. The Panthers (8-7) and Buccaneers (7-8) are battling for the final playoff spot.

The Broncos, Patriots (12-3), Bills (11-4), Jaguars (11-4), Chargers and Texans have clinched AFC playoff spots. The Steelers (9-6) and Ravens (7-8) are fighting for the remaining berth.

Here’s an updated playoff picture:

AFC East

New England clinches with a win over the Jets and a loss or tie by Buffalo, or a tie against New York and loss by the Bills.

Buffalo would clinch with victories over Philadelphia and the Jets if the Patriots lose to either the Jets or Dolphins.

AFC North

The Steelers clinch with a win or tie against the Browns.

The Ravens would clinch if Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland and they beat the Steelers in the final game.

AFC South

Jacksonville clinches with wins over Indianapolis and Tennessee, or one win and a loss or tie by Houston next week.

The Texans can win the division with a victory over the Colts next week and one loss by the Jaguars against Indianapolis or the Titans.

AFC West

The Broncos clinched the division and can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed this weekend if the Patriots lose and the Bills lose or tie and the Jaguars lose or tie.

NFC East

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles became the first team to win this division in consecutive seasons in two decades. They’ll be the NFC's No. 2, 3 or 4 seed.

NFC North

The Bears clinched their first division championship since 2018. They could secure the NFC's No. 1 seed with victories over San Francisco and Detroit and one loss by Seattle.

The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.

NFC South

Carolina clinches with a win over Seattle and a loss or tie by Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers clinch with victories over Miami and the Panthers in the final two games.

NFC West

The Seahawks clinch the division with a victory over Carolina and a loss or tie by the Rams and a loss or tie by the 49ers, or a tie against the Panthers and losses by the Rams and 49ers.

The 49ers would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed if they beat the Bears and Seahawks in their final two games at home.

The Rams still have a path to a division crown, but must finish with a better record than both Seattle and San Francisco.

