McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri unable to start F1's Chinese Grand Prix

They're looking to continue Mercedes dominance in F1's new era of regulations after Russell won last week's Australian Grand Prix and the sprint race in China on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton in third and Charles Leclerc in fourth have a fast-starting Ferrari which has shown it can challenge Mercedes off the line. Oscar Piastri is fifth for McLaren.

Piastri's teammate, F1 champion Lando Norris, was due to start sixth in the other McLaren but was left stuck in his pit with apparent technical problems as others lined up on the grid.

F1 is racing hours after it announced next month's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not go ahead because of the war in the Middle East.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing