Reds, Pirates won't play Monday, awaiting COVID test results

The Reds are the third MLB team to have games postponed because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, joining the Marlins and the Cardinals.

As the Reds gathered on the field to celebrate an 8-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night, a coach took center fielder Nick Senzel aside for a discussion. Senzel was upset as he walked off the field. Manager David Bell declined to discuss it after the game other than to say it was a “personal” situation and more information will be forthcoming.

Under medical privacy rules, teams aren't allowed to identify players who test positive for COVID-19.

The Reds' Matt Davidson confirmed that he tested positive during the opening series of the abbreviated, 60-game season, forcing him onto the injured list. After his return, Davidson said subsequent tests were negative, an indication that the original test yielded a false positive.

Three other Reds — Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas and Senzel — have missed games after feeling sick, but tested negative for the coronavirus and rejoined the team.

Cincinnati Reds' Freddy Galvis (3) attempts to field the ball as Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez (2) is safe after hitting a double in the second inning during a baseball game at in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster