Reese suspended by Sky for a half of Sunday's game for comments 'detrimental to the team'

Angel Reese was suspended by the Chicago Sky for the first half of the team’s game against Las Vegas on Sunday for comments she made that were “detrimental to the team.”
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese walks to the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese walks to the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Sports
32 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese was suspended by the Chicago Sky for the first half of the team's game against Las Vegas on Sunday for comments she made that were “detrimental to the team.”

The team announced the suspension Friday. Reese already is missing the team's game Friday night against Indiana because of a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA for picking up her eighth technical foul of the season.

“The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball,” the team said in a statement. “This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”

The two-time All-Star voiced her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if the team doesn’t improve its outlook earlier in the week. She walked back those comments after Wednesday's win over Connecticut. She had already apologized to the team. The Sky are 10-30.

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.7 points and and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

In Other News
1
Hamilton enters the next phase in addressing its housing shortage
2
Hamilton police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
3
Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event
4
Middletown native and UFC champion Kayla Harrison visits with Trump at...
5
YMCA in Hamilton gets $400K makeover