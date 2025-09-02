Reese Witherspoon's new mission: How she plans to inspire young readers

The initiative with Witherspoon is part of Hachette's “Raising Readers” campaign.

“Through community and collaboration, we hope to ignite children’s imaginations and remind them of the endless joy and possibility that reading for fun can bring,” Witherspoon said in a statement released Tuesday.

Witherspoon's message also will be included in a novel she has out in October, “Gone Before Goodbye,” a thriller she wrote with Harlen Coben.

Hachette CEO David Shelley said in a statement that “We’re up against a lot of competition for young readers’ attention. Having a megastar like Reese to help fly the flag for books is a tremendous asset.”