Remains recovered after California Marine tank sinks

The dead were identified earlier this week as: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California.

Eight other people were rescued but one died at the scene. He was identified as Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas. His body was flown to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday.

All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit of the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

“We hope the successful recovery of our fallen warriors brings some measure of comfort” to their families, said a statement from Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The commandant of the Marine Corps has suspended all waterborne operations of its more than 800 amphibious assault vehicles until the cause of the accident is determined.