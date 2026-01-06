Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California dies, reducing GOP's narrow control of the House to 218-213

Details surrounding LaMalfa’s death were unclear.

LaMalfa represented Northern California’s 1st District, along the Oregon border, including Redding and reaching just north of Sacramento. He had planned to run for reelection despite his district being dramatically redrawn under a ballot measure passed by California voters in November. The measure, backed by Democrats, was designed to make it harder for LaMalfa and four other Republicans to win reelection.

“Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California,” Hudson said. “He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service.”

LaMalfa was a former state lawmaker and rice farmer. He was first elected to Congress in 2012.

He was a regular presence on the House floor, helping GOP leadership open the chamber and offer his view local and national affairs.

C-SPAN in a recent compilation said he gave at least one set of remarks for the record on 81 days in 2025. Only two other lawmakers spoke on the House floor more frequently.

Catalini reported from Trenton, N.J.