Rep. Elise Stefanik says she's suspending her campaign for New York governor, won't seek reelection

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Friday that she is suspending her campaign for New York governor and will not seek reelection to Congress.

In a post on X, Stefanik, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, said “it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”