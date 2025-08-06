Republican US Sen. Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee race for governor

It sets up a Republican primary clash in August 2026 against Rose who is also a Trump backer. They will be competing to replace GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who is hitting his limit of two consecutive four-year terms in office.

Blackburn became the first woman to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate. If elected, she would be the state’s first female governor, as well.

Blackburn won her Senate seat in 2018 by nearly 11 percentage points over Democrat Phil Bredesen, a popular former governor. That victory marked a rightward shift from previous Republican senators who have represented the state. She then won reelection against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson by more than 29 percentage points last November.

First elected to the U.S. House in 2002, Blackburn aligned with the tea party movement and regularly appeared on Fox News. Before that, the Brentwood resident made a name for herself as a state lawmaker who helped lead the revolt against a proposed Tennessee income tax in the early 2000s.

In an opening campaign ad, Blackburn lauded Trump, promised leadership in job creation and energy production and hit on timely conservative themes — for example, empowering parents in education, defining “boys and girls the way God made them,” and deporting immigrants in the country illegally, “whether it takes planes, trains or starships.”

“In his first six months, President Trump has made historic strides in Making America Great Again, but as he sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home," Blackburn said in an announcement news release. "I’m running to serve as Tennessee’s next governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader."

Rose, who announced his bid for governor in March, likewise has voiced strong support for Trump in a state that Trump has easily won in the past three presidential elections. Trump won Tennessee in 2024 by nearly 30 points and Lee defeated a Democratic opponent in 2022 by 32 percentage points. The president's endorsement will be highly sought-after in the Republican primary.

Blackburn’s prior statements about considering a bid for governor scared off some prominent Republicans who may have otherwise run.

Rose, a Cookeville businessman and farmer who can tap into personal wealth, lent his campaign $5 million and raised $1.1 million from donors through June.

Because Blackburn was reelected to another six-year term last year, her Senate seat isn’t at risk by running for governor. If Blackburn wins, a Senate seat opens up and Blackburn, as governor, would possibly get to appoint the temporary replacement. Rose’s congressional seat is an open contest next year, as well.

Cito Pellegra of Arlington joins Blackburn and Rose in the GOP primary.

Several Democrats have announced or opened fundraising accounts for the race so far. They include Memphis city councilmember Sherri Green, Memphis community advocate Carnita Atwater, musician Adam “Ditch” Kurtz and Tim Cyr from Gallatin.

The primary election for governor is Aug. 6, 2026.