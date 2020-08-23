Republicans look to use convention as election test bed

The Republican National Committee plans to hold more than 7,500 events across the country — the majority of them in person — as part of a “dry run” of their get-out-the-vote efforts. The party is putting its hope in its 2,000 field staffers and 1.9 million volunteers as it seeks to help Trump recover from a coronavirus-induced polling slump and edge out Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

“This is a great opportunity to activate and energize our volunteers and our base," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. The GOP, she said, knocked on more than 1 million doors during last week's Democratic convention, and aims to do even more during the Republican convention.