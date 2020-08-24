Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay

Ronaldinho, a world champion with Brazil in 2002 and a former star of Barcelona, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, among other clubs, turned 40 years old in Paraguay. He came to the country invited by a local foundation, supposedly to present his autobiography, support a school for poor children and inaugurate a casino.

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci said Ronaldinho and his brother received received a shortened legal process because “they admitted having had official Paraguayan legal documents but of false content and because they litigated in good faith.”

The retired soccer star told local authorities the document was a gift from a Brazilian businessman, who was also jailed.

Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport seized at home due to an investigation into alleged environmental crimes, but the document was returned to him in September. One month later he played in a friendly in Israel.

The former Barcelona star could have spent up to five years in jail.

Former soccer star Ronaldinho walks handcuffed and escorted by a police officer to declare to judge Clara Ruiz Diaz at Justice Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto were alleged to enter to the country with a false Paraguayan passport.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

