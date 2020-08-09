Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

Rallies were also held earlier in the afternoon and evening throughout the city, including at Peninsula, Laurelhurst and Berrydale parks, local media reported.

The gatherings this week had been noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the federal courthouse downtown.

This week’s clashes have, however, amped up tensions after an agreement between state and federal officials seemed to offer a brief reprieve.

Police arrested 24 people during demonstrations overnight Friday after they said people defied orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers. An unlawful assembly was declared outside the Penumbra Kelly public safety building.

Most of those arrested were from Portland, while one man was from Oakland, California, and another was Tulsa, Oklahoma. Most were in their 20s or 30s. The charges included assault on an officer, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

An Oregon State Police trooper was struck in the head by a large rock and suffered a head injury, police said. The trooper’s condition was not immediately known.

Some demonstrators filled pool noodles with nails and placed them in the road, causing extensive damage to a patrol vehicle, police said. Oregon State Police worked with Portland officers to clear the protesters.

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for more than 70 days.

Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump in a divisive election season where the president is hammering on a law-and-order message. Trump has called the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.

Tear gas was used by police on protesters Wednesday for the first time since the U.S. agents pulled back their presence in the city. But officers did not use it Thursday or Friday despite declaring the demonstrations unlawful assemblies.

Bellisle reported from Seattle.

Tabitha Poppins chants in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office during a protest against racial inequality and police violence on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

In this photo provided Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, by the Portland Police Department is a pool noodle filled with nails that authorities say was placed on a roadway in an effort to damage police vehicle tires during demonstrations. Often violent protests have roiled Oregon’s largest city for more than two months since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. (Portland Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, by the Portland Police Department is a police vehicle tire that suffered damage from nail punctures, that authorities said was caused by a pool noodle filled with nails placed on a roadway to damage police vehicle tires during demonstrations in Portland, Ore. Violent protests have often roiled Oregon's largest city for more than two months since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. (Portland Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard