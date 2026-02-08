Rockets' Alperen Sengun apologizes publicly for directing gender-based insult at female official

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun publicly apologized for directing a gender-based insult at official Jenna Reneau during a loss Wednesday night to Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Gerald Leong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Gerald Leong)
Sports
By CLIFF BRUNT – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
X

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun publicly apologized for directing a gender-based insult at official Jenna Reneau during a loss Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics.

Sengun was upset about non-call on a drive while the Rockets were on their way to a 114-93 home loss. He took his frustrations out on her, used the insult word multiple times and was ejected. He addressed the incident Saturday after having his 10th career triple-double in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying said he went to her immediately after that game to apologize.

“Sometimes, you can’t control yourself, but I should have known better,” he said. “But I fixed it, and then I went to the locker room and I apologized. I shake (her) hand and said that would never happen again. It just happened in the heat of the moment and she understood, and it was good by both ends.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

In Other News
1
Miami students all abuzz about their unbeaten basketball team
2
Woman killed in Trenton house fire identified
3
Clark County sheriff says deputies to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends...
4
Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS
5
Whiskey Yard opens with global menu, piano bar, 200‑bottle library